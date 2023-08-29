Arrests made by Marshall police
Eron Labruce Jenkins, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family on Friday.
Jason Yarbor II, 30, of Long Beach, Mississippi was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Friday.
Jaffet Barrios Robles, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with murder on Sunday.
Juan Luis Garcia, 38, of Flint was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Sunday.
Patrick Neil Durden, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and an MPD warrant on Saturday.
Maria Victoria Coca, 41, of Josephine was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying information and theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
Malik Kelvon Ates, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding on Sunday.
Kalvin Dwayne Williams, 49, of Shreveport was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Friday.
Alfonso Sanchez Jr., 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with discharge firearm in city and tamper/fabricate physical evidence on Friday.
John Patrick Kealey, 44, of Wilmington, Delaware was arrested and charged with public intoxication and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
Jerbraylon Lavone Brazzell, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Friday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Burglary of habitation, 500 block of West Burleson Street, Friday
Animal bite, 1200 block of North Lakeview Drive, Friday
Terroristic threat of family/household, 1700 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
Drunkeness, 1000 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1600 block of Sedberry Street, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
Assault causes bodily injury, 500 block of Locust Street, Saturday
Murder, 800 block of Francis Street, Saturday
Theft of firearm, 3700 block of Forest Trail, Saturday
Assault causes bodily injury, 1200 block of North Lakeview Drive, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Danadrien Jerrell Booty, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, drove onto/from controlled access highway, third no valid driver’s license, expired vehicle registration, failure to appear, no driver’s license and disregard red light on Friday.
Chrys Elaine Creed, 33, of Longview was arrested on two Collin County warrants on Friday.
Kristopher Thomas Hassell Jr., age unknown, of Diana was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties on Saturday.
Jason Lyn Linville, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.
Tyree Allen Medlock, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Sunday.
Donald Clarence Pettypool, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Rafael Suarez-Rubio, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Sunday.
Summer Deann Williams, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer/judge, escape while arrested/confined, take weapon from officer, resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and assault causes bodily injury on Friday.
Blake Charles Arst, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Joseph Riley Martin, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse on Friday.
Justin Kyle Strong, 36, of Jefferson was arrested on two Marion County warrants on Friday.
Zae Thomas Lee Wade, 17, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault class c on Saturday.
Aaron Ray Wiley, 29, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with parole violation and br/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Kelvin Bernard Worth, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with no driver’s license and no insurance on Sunday.