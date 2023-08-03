Arrests made by Marshall police
Johnathon Lamar Hudson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm (two counts), continuous violence against the family (two counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts) and terroristic threat of family/household (two counts) on Tuesday.
Brenda Del Carmen Torres, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Katie Hatfield Fultner, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram (two counts) on Wednesday.
Keontra Deashawn Jones, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary habitation intend other felony on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Drunkenness, 500 block of Buffo Street, Tuesday
Credit card or debit card abuse, 200 block of West Houston Street, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Justin David Morrow, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/assault of a family/household member on Tuesday.
Jacoby Dewayne Pierce, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation, a capias pro fine warrant and a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.
Miguel Alaniz Ramos, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Tuesday.
Ladarius Marvin Payne, 19, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.