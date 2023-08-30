Arrests made by Marshall police
Rhonda Joyce Blalock, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of coin operated/collection machine on Monday.
Amit Patel, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions on Monday.
Brittany Kay Hicks, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no insurance on Monday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Burglary of vehicles, 200 block of West Carolanne Boulevard, Monday
Theft of service worth between $100 and $750, 2600 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kornelius Centrall Bell Sr., 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Monday.
Raul Deleon Jr., 38, of Waskom was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.