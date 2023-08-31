Arrests made by Marshall police
James Udell Coleman, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure and theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Tuesday.
Cody Ray Hickey, 30, of Waskom was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Dana Marie Opra, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Keyuana Marshell Parish, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with abandon/endanger child criminal negligence (two counts), failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and two MPD warrants on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, 1200 block of East Bowie Street, Tuesday
Simple assault, 5200 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday.