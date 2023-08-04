Arrests made by Marshall police
Katie Hatfield Fultner, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram (two counts) on Wednesday.
Kirk Deyonne Jordan, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention (two counts), tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (two counts), possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams (two counts) and possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts) on Wednesday.
Kendrick Lamar Murry, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false report induce emergency response (two counts) on Wednesday.
Kennedy Earl Butler, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Kenyatta Ardel Briscoe, 43, of Silsbee was arrested on a Hardin County warrant on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Robbery, 100 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2200 block of East Houston Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Cristian Jaer Acuna, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and ride not secured by safety belt on Wednesday.
Athea Frances Michalec, 44, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, no driver’s license and operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Zelton DeJuan Oliver, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order on Wednesday.
Shayne Deandre Thomas, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and br/indecent exposure on Wednesday.