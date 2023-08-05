Arrests made by Marshall police
Ry’Anne Krystelle Wortham, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) on Thursday.
Kimberly Lynn Bracey, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person reckless bodily injury (two counts) and two warrants on Thursday.
John William Gray, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with eight MPD class c warrants on Friday.
Juan-Carlos Soria Cazares, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Driving while intoxicated, 4500 block of Victory Drive, Friday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household with a weapon, 100 block of Stonecreek Drive, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Darlin Samir Calderon-Ortega, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and no driver’s license on Thursday.
Lindsay Nicole Drinning, 36, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Thursday.
Adan Lopez Garcia, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams, operate unregistered motor vehicle and two capias pro fine warrants on Thursday.
Tonya Marie Kinsey, 40, of Gary was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Thursday.
Michael Chad Mason, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation and driving while license invalid on Thursday.
Brayden Robert McMahon, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties on Thursday.
Marvin Gene Pearson, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Thursday.