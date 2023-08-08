Arrests made by Marshall police
John William Gray, 41, of Marshall was arrested on eight MPD class c warrants on Friday.
Kenneth Brent Espinoza, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 (two counts) on Friday.
Amber Nichole Lawson, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse (two counts) on Friday.
Hannah Leann Sepulvado, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
Manuel Mendoza-Aranda, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Incidents reported by Marshall police
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 600 block of Moore Street, Friday
Burglary of building, 400 block of East Wright Street, Friday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 1500 block of East Fannin Street, Friday
Theft under $100, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Burglary of building, 900 block of West Houston Street, Friday
Burglary of building, 600 block of East Bowie Street, Saturday
Burglary of vehicles, 900 block of Sunset Loop, Monday
Assault (all other and simple), 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Roger David Britton, 49, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and a Rains County warrant on Friday.
Antone Joseph Czajkowski, 36, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
Jordan Vaughn Landauer, 21, of Allen was arrested and charged with reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Angela Carey Lunsford, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to drive in single lane and no driver’s license on Sunday.
Colton John Nirmaier, 27, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Sunday.
Elizabeth Reyes, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Sunday.
Osman Adiel Sanchez-Vasquez, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Michael Halbert Storie, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant on Friday.
Joshua Doyle Strong, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with prohibited weapon on Sunday.
Amber Marie Terry, 33, of Lagrange, Indiana was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Sunday.
Michael Ryan Trammel, 19, of Harleton was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a family/household on Saturday.
Dawson Alfred Tutor, 17, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.