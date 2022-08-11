Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Morris Willie, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension and traffic incident/violation on Tuesday.
- Kristopher Aspeitia, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Tuesday.
- Edward Jermaine Bell, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 2300 block of Addibelle Street, Tuesday
- Traffic incident/violation, intersection of U.S. 59 and Johnson, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Trent Calico, 35, of Tyler was arrested and charged with br/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
- Nicole Yvonne Gregory, 18, of Farmersville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, evading arrest detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 200 and 400 grams on Tuesday.
- Martez Lavell Jones Jr., 22, of West Monroe, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, evading arrest detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, violation of protective order and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams.
- Michael Kevin Kirkland, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Tuesday.
- Manuel Enrique Priego, 29, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation on Tuesday.
- James Garrett Tipton, 26, of Diana was arrested and charged with speeding and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.