Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Morris Willie, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension and traffic incident/violation on Tuesday.
  • Kristopher Aspeitia, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Tuesday.
  • Edward Jermaine Bell, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (two counts) on Tuesday.

