Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Connie Sue Fleet, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Gabrella Shrell Toler, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault class c on Wednesday.
- Angelo Maurice Warren, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram (three counts) on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Shannon Rachelle Bunch, 41, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/fleeing police officer on Wednesday.
- Paul Otis Gordon, 43, of Waskom was arrested and charged with parole violation on Wednesday.
- Neel Allen Johnston, 25, of New Diana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.