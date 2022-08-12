handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Connie Sue Fleet, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
  • Gabrella Shrell Toler, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault class c on Wednesday.
  • Angelo Maurice Warren, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram (three counts) on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • None

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Shannon Rachelle Bunch, 41, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/fleeing police officer on Wednesday.
  • Paul Otis Gordon, 43, of Waskom was arrested and charged with parole violation on Wednesday.
  • Neel Allen Johnston, 25, of New Diana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.

