Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Sigmund Turner, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Kennedy Earl Butler, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Thursday.
- William Koulter Alexander, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Thursday.
- Oscar J.D. Mertz, 46, of Austin was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Thursday.
- Eddie Ray Jackson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD warrants on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft under $100, 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Thursday
- Theft under $100, 200 block of West Grand Avenue, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Adriana Bosquez Cummings, 41, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.
- David Lane Fox, 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/tamper with government record on Friday.
- Paige Michelle Harris, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Thursday.
- Keyshauna Dena Leonard, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport, no license plate, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Thursday.
- Rafael Rubio-Lopez Jr., 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Aimee Catherine Stanley, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.