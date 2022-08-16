Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Paige Michelle Harris, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport and criminal trespass on Friday.
- Mark Allen Dodson, 44, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Benjamin Dale Hawkins, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Oscar J.D. Mertz, 46, of Austin was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
- Selena Edprisha Hearon, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD traffic warrants on Friday.
- Stephen Scott Stasny, 40, of Marshall was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for negligent manslaughter with a vehicle on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault (all other and simple), 1300 block of Julie Street, Friday
- Burglary of habitation, 2400 block of Frank Street, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 900 block of Ida Street, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 700 block of North Loop 390, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 200 block of Eastmoor Drive, Saturday
- Assault family violence, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- David Lane Fox, 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/tamper with government record license/seal defraud/harm on Friday.
- John Wilson Grant IV, 47, of Tatum was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
- Kertral Damon Murphy, 29, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with bw/violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams on Friday.
- Rafael Rubio-Lopez Jr., 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
- Lajuan Maria Scott-Curry, 68, of Marshall was arrested and charged with safpf/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and a capias pro fine warrant on Friday.
- Aimee Catherine Stanley, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.
- Gary Michael Tiner II, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, resist arrest search or transport and two capias pro fine warrants on Monday.
- Thomas Ray Dillard, 61, of Longview was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for bond forfeiture/terroristic threat of family/household on Sunday.