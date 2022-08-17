Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Sherly Mack Fuller, 66, of Karnack was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury and disorderly conduct on Monday.
- Byron Ponzell Adams, 53, of Marshall was held on a U.S. Marshals hold on Monday.
- Tyesha Geavani Allen, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence, 1300 block of Melanie Street, Monday
- Simple assault, 5100 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Rhonda Ann Blessing, 56, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
- Steven Lee Brook, 28, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
- Tanisha Nicole Clayborne, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
- Mikeal Gene Goebel, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
- David Covell Gould, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Tuesday.
- Lucas William Jackson, 39, of Waskom was arrested and charged with two capias pro fine warrants on Monday.
- Clinton Lee Young II, 39, of Avinger was arrested and charged with capital murder by terror threat/other felony on Monday.