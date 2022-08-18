Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Keldra Rotonia Baker, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four traffic incidents/violations on Tuesday.
- Oscar J.D. Mertz, 46, of Austin was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions on Tuesday.
- Christopher Roger Bowman, 40, of Marshall was arrested on a Panola County warrant on Wednesday.
- Sarah Jessica Maynard, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Public intoxication with three prior convictions, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Tuesday.
- Michael Austin Crawford, 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Tuesday.
- Sandy Jean Flood, 39, of Henderson was arrested and charged with rop/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- David Covell Gould, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Tuesday.