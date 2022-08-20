Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Derrick DeMarcus Brown, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and three MPD class c warrants on Thursday.
- Sonya Rena Howard, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with four MPD class c warrants on Thursday.
- Cynthia Gonzales Delatorre, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, six traffic inciddents/violations and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Jose Juan Estrada-Montano, 27, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 3900 block of Bridlepath Street, Thursday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1800 block of Circle Drive, Thursday
- Burglary of vehicles, 1300 block of Bomar Street, Thursday
- MPD class c warrant, 5000 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Traffic incident/violation, 600 block of West Rusk Street, Thursday
- Simple assault, 300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jeffrey Wade Bailey, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and harassment on Thursday.
- Sean Noel Covington, 48, of Lafayette, Louisiana was arrested and charged with three parole violations on Thursday.
- Demetrius Deonn Johnson, 43, of Marshall was arrested on a parole violation on Thursday.
- Robert Lee Kuykendall, 40, of Harleton was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Randall Lee Langenberg, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday.
- Sharon Denise Umoh, 51, of Marshall was arrested on a Bowie County warrant on Thursday.