Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Eddie Ray Jackson, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
- Tabari Essien Muhammad, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Tyren Devonn Yates, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Javoun Demari Goldsby, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Charles Vashun Woolen, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and drunkenness on Saturday.
- Robert Stewart Wright, 66, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (two counts) and warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Timothy Raylin Jennings, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, 100 block of North Callum Street, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday.