Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Dionte Fisher, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport and drunkenness on Monday.
- Derrick Beron McCowan, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
- Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for capital murder on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 1900 block of East Houston Street, Monday
- Harassment, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Drunkenness, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Noel Barrios, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Saturday.
- John Andrew Beloney, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing police officer on Sunday.
- Stephen Michael Hewitt, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, resisting arrest search or transport and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
- Colyn Deon Hollowell, 28, of Houston was arrested and charged with rop/failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Monday.
- Kendrell Jackson, 18, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
- Kourtney Michelle Lee, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
- Kevin Oneal Leggett, 45, of Many, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/sex offender’s duty to register on Monday.
- Rian Alexis Lewis, 21, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with two counts of public intoxication on Sunday.
- Christian Gonzalez Magallon, 26, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
- Robert Brian Moore, 42, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass on Friday.
- Michael Anthony Pearson, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person reckless bodily injury on Sunday.
- John Gordon Pierce, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired driver’s license on Sunday.
- Gabrielle Amara Putman, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
- Charles Anthony Rachal Jr., 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday.
- Tiffany Michelle Robbins, 49, of Belcher, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/debit card or credit card abuse on Monday.
- James Earl Rudd, 70, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
- Christyn Lashay Stephens, 23, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and purchase furnish alcohol to a minor on Sunday.
- Daniel James Stevens, 26, of Diana was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating unregistered motor vehicle and no seat belt on Friday.
- Jonathan Charles Wallace, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a capias pro fine warrant on Monday.
- Freddie Dell Boykins, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15 on Monday.
- Seung Yon Chong, 49, of Tyler was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15 on Friday.
Korrie Dwayne Hicks, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15 on Friday.