Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Lakendrick Martize Ward, 35, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
  • Donald Lee Toney, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
  • Ashley Deshun Evans, 3, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
  • Emani Aurae Mendenhall, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 800 block of Wood Street, Tuesday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of Warren Drive, Tuesday
  • Unauthorized use of vehicle, 3200 block of Poplar Street, Tuesday
  • Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Ray Elliott, 42, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with a capias pro fine warrant on Wednesday.

