Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Lakendrick Martize Ward, 35, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
- Donald Lee Toney, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
- Ashley Deshun Evans, 3, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
- Emani Aurae Mendenhall, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 800 block of Wood Street, Tuesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of Warren Drive, Tuesday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 3200 block of Poplar Street, Tuesday
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Ray Elliott, 42, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with a capias pro fine warrant on Wednesday.