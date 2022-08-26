Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Brandon Lamar Alexander, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and assault causes bodily injury on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Rafael Aguila, 32, of Bakersfield, California was held on a U.S Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.
- Anisha Gayle Anderson, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, theft of material and four traffic violations on Wednesday.
- Francisco Javier Cazares, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse on Thursday.
- Christopher Lee Collard, 41, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, theft of material and four traffic violations on Wednesday.
- Alivia Breann Gorman, 19, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with speeding and two Panola County warrants for theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.
- Alesa Kay Kinsey, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
- Cassandra Joette Robinson, 40, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engage in organized criminal activity and firearm smuggling three or more firearms on Wednesday.
- Jimmy Dale Smith Jr., 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Wednesday.
- Daniel James Stevens, 26, of Diana was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engage in organized criminal activity and firearm smuggling three or more firearms on Wednesday.
Tommy Lavelle Hall Jr., 34, of Marthaville, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.