Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kenneth Wayne Robinson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/burglary of habitation (two counts) and criminal trespass on Monday.
- Roy Lee Hall, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/resisting arrest search transport with a deadly weapon, city ordinance violation of burn ban, violation of probation/robbery and violation of probation/assault of a peace officer/judge on Monday.
- Freticia Lakay Woolen, 30, of Tyler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and four MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
- Braylan Deion Williams, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- Tamieka Roshea Powell, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrants on Monday.
- Malachi Donald Frese, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, interfere with emergency request for assistance and unlawful restraint on Tuesday.
- Gary Wayne Banks, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and traffic incident/violation (three counts) on Monday.