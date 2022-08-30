Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Quincy Earl McCollister, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Patrick Neil Durden, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Friday.
- Kevin Deshawn Smith, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft (all other) under $100 on Saturday.
- Tyler Rashad Hooper, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity and warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Leon Francisco Ramirez, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
- Christopher Joseph Stephenson, 19, of Longview was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
- Corey Douglas Peele, 42, of White Oak was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1100 block of Summitt Street, Friday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1600 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 1400 block of Poplar Street, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1800 block of Grangeway Road, Saturday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1400 block of Byrnes Street, Saturday
- Burglary of habitation, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Francisco Javier Cazares, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse on Thursday.
- Bradley Joseph Derouen, 32, of New Iberia, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense and no driver’s license on Saturday.
- William Charles Harper, 37, of Diana was arrested and charged with firearm smuggling three or more firearms and engage in organized criminal activity on Saturday.
- Alesa Kay Kinsey, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.
- James Scott Kirkland, 47, of Karnack was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and a capias pro fine warrant on Thursday.
- Megan Elizabeth McCain, 40, of Dallas was arrested and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation/theft of property on Thursday.
- Debbie Denise Prudhome, 50, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Jared David Stevens, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide on Friday.
- Brittney Lashan Stoker, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Friday.
- Tristin Alan Tabb, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact on Friday.
- Brandon Wilson Whitehorn, 28, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with burglary of a building on Friday.
- Bernice Carroll Bush, 48, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and two MPD traffic tickets on Sunday.
- Juan Hernandez Rojas, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.