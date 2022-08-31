Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Bernice Carroll Bush, 48, of Harleton was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (two counts) on Monday.
- Alicia Skynae Ratcliff, 21, of Texarkana was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Deidra Palmer Thomson, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding on Monday.
Norris Wayne Jackson, 48, of Longview was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, warrant (issued by other agency) and four counts of traffic incident/violation on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Arianna Danlelle Cooks, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with display expired license plate, expired license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility and transparent material on window/window tint on Monday.
- John David Hale, (88), of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated second offense on Monday.
- Demetreus Demond Hooper, (79), of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Koleman Thomas LeTourneau, (04), of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.