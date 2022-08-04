Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kendrick Dewayne Hicks, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation (three counts) on Tuesday.
- Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, intersection of East End Boulevard and Cox, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1100 block of Sallie Sue Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jonathan Amos Dixon, 52, of Lancaster, California was arrested and charged with violation of protective order on Tuesday.
- Roy Lee Hicks, 64, of Harleton was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled with intentional bodily injury on Tuesday.
- Christina Marie Reaux, 34, of Henderson was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- Rodney Tyrone Stafford Jr., 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, ros/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, bond forfeiture/unlawful carrying of a weapon and rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
- Trey Neal Taylor, 33, of Harleton was arrested and charged with display expired license plate, driving while license invalid, defective tires and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.