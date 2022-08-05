Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kevin Ladale Tate, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
- Calvin Ray Smith, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft (all other) between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.
- Robin James Criss, 39, of Duncanville was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
- Roderick Keith Johnson, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with animal at large, resist arrest search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Unlawful restraint, 800 block of West Burleson Street, Wednesday
- Resist arrest search or transport, 2400 block of Hynson Springs Road, Wednesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 400 block of North Lafayette Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Angela Lea Camp, 30, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Wednesday.
- David James Ellison, 50, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
- Norman Charles Roberts III, 64, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, burglary of building and evading arrest detention on Wednesday.
- Joshua Adam Tolar, 40, of Avinger was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.
- Raymond Danny Moore, 45, of Avinger was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.