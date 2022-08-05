handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kevin Ladale Tate, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Wednesday.
  • Calvin Ray Smith, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft (all other) between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.
  • Robin James Criss, 39, of Duncanville was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
  • Roderick Keith Johnson, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with animal at large, resist arrest search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.

Recommended For You


Tags