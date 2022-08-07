handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness and disorderly conduct on Thursday.
  • Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft under $100 on Thursday.
  • Sterling Zavon Lorenzo Johnson, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.

