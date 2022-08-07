Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness and disorderly conduct on Thursday.
- Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft under $100 on Thursday.
- Sterling Zavon Lorenzo Johnson, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 400 block of North Lafayette Street, Thursday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, 600 block of Moore Street, Thursday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 900 block of Whetstone Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kaitlyn Michelle Graves, 18, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Jerry Paul Houser, 45, of Longview was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention, a Panola County warrant and two capias pro fine warrants on Thursday.
- Detreleon Rashad Osby, 25, of Carthage was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid (two counts), speeding, (two counts), a Smith County warrant and two Panola County warrants on Thursday.
- Chance Dale Schmidt, 32, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Caddo Parish warrant on Thursday.