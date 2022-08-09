handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Yancy Deshun King, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
  • Mary Elizabeth Trice, 37, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Friday.
  • William Lloyd Whitehurst, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged reckless damage and destruction, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
  • Oscar J.D. Mertz, 46, of Austin was arrested and charged with drunkenness and littering on Saturday.
  • LeeAndre Antwoyne McCoy, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
  • Tyson Tydre Smith, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of firearm on Saturday.
  • Javion Devori Stewart, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
  • Gabrella Shrell Toler, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant on Sunday.

Recommended For You


Tags