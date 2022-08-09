Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Yancy Deshun King, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Mary Elizabeth Trice, 37, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- William Lloyd Whitehurst, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged reckless damage and destruction, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
- Oscar J.D. Mertz, 46, of Austin was arrested and charged with drunkenness and littering on Saturday.
- LeeAndre Antwoyne McCoy, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Tyson Tydre Smith, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of firearm on Saturday.
- Javion Devori Stewart, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
- Gabrella Shrell Toler, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Aggravated robbery, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest, Saturday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 100 block of Interstate 20, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 1900 block of Palestine Street, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kaitlyn Michelle Graves, 18, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- William Charles Harper, 37, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Friday.
- Isaac Oneal Henderson, 30, of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Bruce Edward Hicks, 61, of Karnack was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Joshua Michael Hortman, 35, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Saturday.
- Ellen Margaret Stults, 31, of Driftwood was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Brandon Lee Starr, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with no driver’s license and bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Friday.