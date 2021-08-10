At 5:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-149, approximately two miles northwest of the city of Carthage in Panola County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the rider of a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle was traveling northwest on SH-149 without lights or reflectors. At the same time, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northwest on the same roadway. The driver of the Chevrolet struck the bicycle rider.
The rider of the Mongoose was identified as Robert Owens, 66, of Carthage. Owens was pronounced at the scene and taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.
The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jose Galvan-Ramirez, 52, of Marshall. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as Miguel Garcia, 42, of Marshall.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kevin Lee Sanders was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marquise Donialle Allen was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $750, less than $2,500 and revocation of probation/assault causes bodily injury.
Lee Lane Jefferson Jr. was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces and unlawful carrying a weapon.
Delton Shawayne Lane was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of accident involving damage to vehicle and parole violation.
Tony Darnell Parish was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member.
Quashanta Lashe Watson was arrested Aug. 9 on charges associated with a MPD warrants for driving while license invalid, expired vehicle registration and unrestrained child and charges for driving with license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Wilbert Earl Sneed was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of vehicles was reported Aug. 9 in the 1000 block of S. Washington Avenue, twice.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Aug. 9 in the 1100 block of Wiley.
An unauthorized use of vehicles was reported Aug. 9 in the 900 block of Pocono Street.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported Aug. 9 in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Aug. 9 in the 2400 block of Frank Street.