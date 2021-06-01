Two Dallas brothers have been found guilty of drug violations related to a 2019 overdose in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei recently.
Jose Antonio Carreto, 30, and his brother, Isauro Carreto-Cruz, 32, were found guilty by a jury of all counts: conspiracy and distribution of heroin resulting in seriously bodily injury, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury aiding and abetting. The verdict was reached today following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.
According to information presented in court, on Sep. 25, 2019, law enforcement authorities responded to a heroin overdose on a Plano highway. The victim was administered Narcan and survived the overdose. An investigation revealed the Carreto brothers had supplied the heroin used in the overdose.
“As long as the scourge of heroin continues to devastate lives, so too will we continue to aggressively seek out and prosecute the perpetrators,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Drug dealers should know that they’re not only on the hook for dealing drugs, but they’re also going to be held responsible for injuries or death stemming from their deadly wares. With this conviction and others like it, hopefully more lives will be saved.”
Jose Antonio Carreto and Isauro Carreto-Cruz were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 13, 2019. Jose Antonio Carreto faces up to life in federal prison. Isauro Carreto-Cruz faces up to 40 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentences prescribed by Congress are provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case is being investigated by the Plano Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Plano Fire Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colleen Bloss and Ernest Gonzalez and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Bethany Pickett.
