Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
- Iveon Lachelle Gray, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class C warrant on Monday.
- Jacoby Dewayne Pierce, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of metal or body armor, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
Jameciea Earltavia Okra, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, capias pro fine/criminal trespass and capias pro fine theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft (all other) between $100 and $750, 200 block of Dogwood Lane, Monday
- MPD class C warrant, 100 block of Stonecreek Drive, Monday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 200 block of Acorn Drive, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Fantasha Ashley Allen, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/organized retail theft between $100 and $750 on Thursday, Nov. 25.
- Katrina Renee Belt, 39, of Rusk was arrested and charged with violation of probation/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Monday.
- David Michael Carter, 52, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday, Nov. 26.
- Brittany Paige Dyer, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/display fictitious motor vehicle registration and fraud use/possess identifying info on Sunday.
- Sierra Alexis Eishler, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Tonya Michelle Farmer, 38, of Fort Worth was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
Christopher Wayne Reddick, 32, of Harleton was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
- Mikel Lee Richardson, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
- Stephanie Diane Williams, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fraud use/possession of identifying info, display fictitious motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license on Sunday.
- Shannon Nicole Ziyoev, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday, Nov. 25.
- Michael Shane Blackburn, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, no front license plate and no valid driver’s license on Saturday.
- Hayden Michael Dale, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 and capias pro fine/criminal mischief on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
- Jerry Lynn Gill II, 35, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.
- Dwight Cassinova Harris, 59, of Dallas was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for fleeing police officer on Saturday.
- Jeremiah Johnson, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and bond forfeiture/abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Monday.
- Colby Allen Miller, 26, of Marshall was charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
- Cameron Allen Shaver, 30, of Diana was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
Anthony Clinton Speights, 38, of Harleton was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday, Nov. 24.