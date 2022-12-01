Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lacrystal Kenyann Carter, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with city ordinance violation (non-criminal), traffic incident/violation (two counts) and warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child on Tuesday.
Vertis Darnell James, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention on Tuesday.
Cameron Deshaun Payton, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument and a Bazoria County warrant on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
City ordinance violation (non-criminal), 1900 block of Palestine Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan Winn Bass, 45, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, resist arrest search or transport and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Tuesday.
Ryan Sebastian Manning, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of firearm on Tuesday.
Jameron Oamos Pipkins, 17, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
Casey Delyn Walker, 32, of Marshall was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.