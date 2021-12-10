handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Jimmy Dale Smith Jr., 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Wednesday
  • Theft under $100, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday
  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue
  • Burglary of a habitation, 800 block of Ivy Street, Wednesday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Derek Wayne Kindley, 50, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.
  • Richard Demetrius Leffall, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
  • Ronald Lacav Alexander, 32, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
  • Micah Morgan Marr, 21, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
  • Dylan Randall Ramey, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Wednesday.

