Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jimmy Dale Smith Jr., 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Wednesday
- Theft under $100, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue
- Burglary of a habitation, 800 block of Ivy Street, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Derek Wayne Kindley, 50, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.
- Richard Demetrius Leffall, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
- Ronald Lacav Alexander, 32, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
- Micah Morgan Marr, 21, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
- Dylan Randall Ramey, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Wednesday.