Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Korey Michael Prest, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with organized retail theft worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
Kelli Anne Long, 42, of Minden, Louisiana was arrested and charged with organized retail theft worth between $100 and $750 and warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Richard Alexandria Simpson IV, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
Timothy Michael Bennett, 41, of Karnack was arrested on five warrants (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Dog bite, 1900 block of Carters Ferry Road, Thursday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 500 block of West Burleson Street, Thursday
Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
Warrant (issued by other agency), intersection of North Alamo and East Grand, Friday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bobby Glenn Bynum, 52, of Marshall was arrested on a Rusk County warrant for indecency with a child sexual contact on Thursday.
Jerry Ephram Jones Jr., 54, of Karnack was arrested and charged with public peace class c assault by threat on Thursday.
Kayla Ann Thomson, 25, of Marshall was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for mtr/theft of firearm enhanced on Thursday.
Hunter Andrew Warford, 20, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Thursday.
Diamond Rosella Willie, 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
John David Hale, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.