Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Arthur Lee Hudson, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license and no liability insurance on Thursday.
- Sterling Nicole Shepherd, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
- Taylor Cortez Johnson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
- Korrie Dewayne Hicks, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
- Driving while intoxicated, intersection of Riggs and University, Thursday
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 1200 block of East Burleson, Thursday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Chad Benard Parham, 62, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
- John Paul Reneau
- Mattie Louise Richardson, 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to appear/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
- Adrian Rashad Ward, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.