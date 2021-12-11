handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Arthur Lee Hudson, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license and no liability insurance on Thursday.
  • Sterling Nicole Shepherd, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
  • Taylor Cortez Johnson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
  • Korrie Dewayne Hicks, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday
  • Driving while intoxicated, intersection of Riggs and University, Thursday
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon, 1200 block of East Burleson, Thursday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Chad Benard Parham, 62, of Houston was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
  • Mattie Louise Richardson, 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to appear/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
  • Adrian Rashad Ward, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.

