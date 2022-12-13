Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Arshawn Travoughn Demond Rines, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant for theft of property worth between $750 and $100 on Saturday.
- Terell Ramone Fuller, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license on Sunday.
- Timothy Michael Bennett, 41, of Karnack was arrested on two counts of expired driver’s license, two counts of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and drove without license plate on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1100 block of South Grove Street, Friday
- Terroristic threat reaction emergency ag, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 700 block of East Houston Street, Sunday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Eleazar Almazan-Acuna, 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Cleveland T. Byrdsong III, 40, of Harleton was arrested and charged with violation of probation/credit card or debit card abuse and driving while license invalid on Friday.
- Dalton Wade Daniels, 22, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure and a Caddo Parish warrant for resist arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- Amanda Lyn Duncan, 40, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on Friday.
- Gerald Dewayne Gilliard Jr., 36, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Robert Louis Harrist, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
- Jose Manuel Mendoza, 32, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Friday.
- Chelsea Nichole Musgrove, 27, of Waskom was arrested on a Bossier City PD warrant for theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Derrell Antwan Pittman, 34, of Greenville, Mississippi was arrested and charged with improper turn and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Ashley Renee Porter,39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- James Earl Rudd, 70, of Marshall was arrested and charged with ai/violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
- Kendrick Dewarren Williams, 37, of Gloster, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Luciano Mora Ladrillero, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license and expired registration on Friday.
- Johnathan Dean Merriman, 34, of Hallsville was arrested on a Gregg County warrant on Sunday.
- Eric Darnell Stephens, (70), of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Saturday.