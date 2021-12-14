Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Camacho Marco Edmond, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with six counts of traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- Carrie Marie Copeland, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
- William Murl Birmingham, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100, evading arrest detention and resisting arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- Clifford James Coverson, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Demicahl Waltrez McClellan, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
- Kenneth David Sherman, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Damon Jamal Thomas, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
- Damariae Malikk Moody, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with six counts of traffic incident/violation on Friday.
- Colby Antoine Calico, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Saturday.
- Maurice Seth Williams, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Accident involving damage to vehicle, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Burglary of habitation, 4300 block of Forest Trail, Friday
- Drunkenness, 100 block of South East End Boulevard, Friday
- Burglary of habitation, 3400 block of Poplar Street, Friday
- Burglary of habitation, 500 block of Cedar Street, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 600 block of Atkins Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of East End Boulevard and Victory Drive, Saturday
- Burglary of habitation intend other felony, 3500 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
- Driving while intoxicated, intersection of Grace and West Pinecrest, Sunday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Sunday
- Interfere with emergency request for assistance, 400 block of Sanford Street, Sunday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday