handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
  • Quincy Earl McCollister, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
  • Damariae Malikk Moody, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass assault family violence on Monday.
  • Kaniacia Aukeyviah Manning, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Criminal trespass, 300 block of Pope Street, Monday
  • Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of Maulding and East Houston, Monday
  • Burglary of vehicles, 2100 block of Mary Mack Drive, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Christopher Lee Sharp, 27, of Big Sandy was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
  • Hermelindo Badillo, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with open container, operating vehicle with expired registration and a Gregg County warrant for driving while intoxicated on Monday.

Recommended For You


Tags