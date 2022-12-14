Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kenneth Dewayne Faggett, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
- Quincy Earl McCollister, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Monday.
- Damariae Malikk Moody, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass assault family violence on Monday.
- Kaniacia Aukeyviah Manning, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 300 block of Pope Street, Monday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of Maulding and East Houston, Monday
- Burglary of vehicles, 2100 block of Mary Mack Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Lee Sharp, 27, of Big Sandy was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Hermelindo Badillo, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with open container, operating vehicle with expired registration and a Gregg County warrant for driving while intoxicated on Monday.