handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Courtney Renard Smith, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Tuesday.
  • Brian Demond George, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Monday.
  • Genesis Carl Holley, 34, of Denton was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
  • Burglary of vehicles, 400 block of Park Place Drive, Monday
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2500 block of North Franklin Street, Monday
  • Criminal trespass, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Hunter Robert Wilson Atchley, 24, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and interfere with emergency request for assistance on Friday.
  • Candace Nicole Borden, 38, of Harleton was arrested and charged with rop/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
  • Steve Gerald Davis Jr., 40, of Turlock, California was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and parole violation on Friday.
  • Bailey Dean Fields, 20, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
  • Kelsey Nickole Griffin, 26, of Jefferson was arrested on a Morris County warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
  • Cesar Omar Perales-Garcia, 30, of Birmingham, Alabama was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
  • Alicia Marie Ratley, 26, was held on a federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant on Monday.
  • John Paul Reneau, 56, of Maud was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
  • Daniel Wayne Brown, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with five traffic items, bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated and cpf/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
  • Christopher Dawson King, 20, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
  • Seth Brannin Lott, 23, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault by contact on Sunday.

Recommended For You


Tags