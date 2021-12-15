Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Courtney Renard Smith, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Tuesday.
- Brian Demond George, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Monday.
- Genesis Carl Holley, 34, of Denton was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Burglary of vehicles, 400 block of Park Place Drive, Monday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2500 block of North Franklin Street, Monday
- Criminal trespass, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Hunter Robert Wilson Atchley, 24, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and interfere with emergency request for assistance on Friday.
- Candace Nicole Borden, 38, of Harleton was arrested and charged with rop/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Steve Gerald Davis Jr., 40, of Turlock, California was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and parole violation on Friday.
- Bailey Dean Fields, 20, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
- Kelsey Nickole Griffin, 26, of Jefferson was arrested on a Morris County warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Cesar Omar Perales-Garcia, 30, of Birmingham, Alabama was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.
- Alicia Marie Ratley, 26, was held on a federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant on Monday.
- John Paul Reneau, 56, of Maud was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Daniel Wayne Brown, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with five traffic items, bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated and cpf/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
- Christopher Dawson King, 20, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Seth Brannin Lott, 23, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault by contact on Sunday.