Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Ricky Allan Sharp, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Tuesday.
- Stacy Ray Robinson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds, unlawful carrying of a weapon with felony conviction and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, traffic incident/violation (three counts) and warrant (issued by other agency) (four counts) on Tuesday.
- Robert Earl Valentine, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Other agency charge (no warrant), 300 block of Griss Street, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 1400 block of Warren Drive, Tuesday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between one and four grams, 2000 block of Van Zandt Avenue, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Caden Eric Pruitt, 18, of Hawkins was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer on Tuesday.
- Treff Ann Sanders, 53, of Big Sandy was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group four measuring less than 28 grams and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility on Tuesday.
- John Michael Savastano, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
- Jose Merced Moreno, 41, of Mount Pleasant was arrested on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold and a capias pro fine warrant for driving while license suspended/revoked on Tuesday.