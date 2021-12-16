Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Marco Quintero, 19, of Arlington was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in certain prohibited places, delivery of marijuana between a fourth of an ounce and five pounds in a drug free zone, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group three or four less than 28 grams in a drug free zone and two Tarrant County warrants for burglary of a vehicle on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Tuesday
- Harassment, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jade Symone Anderson, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Tuesday.
- Colton James Ewing, 28, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday
- Katheryn Ewing, 33, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
- Alex Jerome Suell, 47, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with false drug test falsification device on Tuesday.