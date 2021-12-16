handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Marco Quintero, 19, of Arlington was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in certain prohibited places, delivery of marijuana between a fourth of an ounce and five pounds in a drug free zone, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group three or four less than 28 grams in a drug free zone and two Tarrant County warrants for burglary of a vehicle on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1400 block of Melanie Street, Tuesday
  • Harassment, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Jade Symone Anderson, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Tuesday.
  • Colton James Ewing, 28, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday
  • Katheryn Ewing, 33, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
  • Alex Jerome Suell, 47, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with false drug test falsification device on Tuesday.

