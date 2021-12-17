Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Shanetta Shantell Williams-Bennett, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Trent Calico, (87), of Tyler was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and no driver’s license on Wednesday.
- Joshua James Waters, (86), of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, delivery of drug paraphernalia, open container in motor vehicle and driving while license invalid on Wednesday.
- Kevin Noyola, (97), of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram.