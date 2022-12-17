From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Danny Wayne Franklin, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, Wednesday.
Leroy Murray, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
Jeremy Jordan, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Wednesday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 900 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None