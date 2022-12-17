handcuff image
From Staff Reports

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Danny Wayne Franklin, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more, Wednesday.

Leroy Murray, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.

Jeremy Jordan, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2600 block of Loop 390 West, Wednesday

Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 900 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

None

