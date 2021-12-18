Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with simple assault on Thursday.
- Jesse James Washington, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Thursday.
- Kevin Gerome Scott, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Thursday.
- Vernon Howard James, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Keenan Levon Lister, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 700 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Thursday
- Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, intersection of North Franklin and Buffo, Thursday
- Assault family violence, 1700 block of East Grand Avenue, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Roy Anthony Adams, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with sex offender’s duty to register life/annually and a Miller County, Arkansas warrant for violation of probation/online solicitation of a minor on Thursday.
- Dannon Cyle Busby, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Michelle Ann McClure, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Thursday.
- Adrian Gerard Price, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and driving while license invalid on Thursday.
- James Ryan Gaston, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Thursday.