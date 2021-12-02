Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Charles Michael Sherrod, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Recover stolen vehicle, 700 block of Youngsdale Circle, Monday
- Aggravated robbery, 300 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Criminal trespass, 5800 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
- Burglary of a building, 1800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jesse Curtis, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer on Tuesday.
- Alicia Leann Karakra, 33, of Waskom was arrested on four Waskom PD traffic violations on Tuesday.
- Justin Thomas Lankford, 32, of New Caney was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.
- Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed, 25,, of Marshall was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to vehicle on Tuesday.