Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Charles Michael Sherrod, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Recover stolen vehicle, 700 block of Youngsdale Circle, Monday
  • Aggravated robbery, 300 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday
  • Criminal trespass, 5800 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
  • Burglary of a building, 1800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Jesse Curtis, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer on Tuesday.
  • Alicia Leann Karakra, 33, of Waskom was arrested on four Waskom PD traffic violations on Tuesday.
  • Justin Thomas Lankford, 32, of New Caney was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.
  • Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed, 25,, of Marshall was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to vehicle on Tuesday.

