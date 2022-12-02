Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Charles Ray Mason, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and burglary of vehicles on Wednesday.
Robert Earl Marshall, 67, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 4300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Chris Michael Babbs, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Vertis Darnell James, 62, of Marshall was arrested on a capias pro fine warrant on Wednesday.
Willa Elizabeth Randall, 52, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with safpf/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
John Michael Savastano, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.