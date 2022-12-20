Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tory Donelle Foster, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family on Saturday.
Melissa Diann McNeely, 46, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Leon Mathew McVay, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Johnathan Thomas George, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 200 block of North Allen Boulevard, Friday
Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 3800 block of Hynson Springs Road, Saturday
Assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, 500 block of Wesson Street, Saturday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 100 block of West Emory Street, Sunday
Burglary of habitation, 2400 block of Scotts Quarter Road, Sunday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
Criminal trespass, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Feaster Jr., 20, of Princeton, Louisiana was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and resist arrest search or transport on Sunday.
Derrell Letray Fleming, 21, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and failure to id on Sunday.
Marco Jesus Hernandez, 23, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Cecila Ann McKee, 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
Cody Jean Neill, 29, of Waskom was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 and two traffic warrants on Saturday.
Michael Rivera, 31, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
Randall Keith Dowden, 61, of Vivian, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Keenan Terrill Webb, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Friday.