Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Keitha Rochelle Sykes, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, theft under $100 (two counts) and warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
- Luis Antonio Percaz-Olvera, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Jessica Paige Knighton, 35, of Carthage was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Idalinda Lakeysha Garza, 21, of Carthage was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Troy Wayne McRae, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Brittney Tatiana Atkins, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Angela Renee Meroney, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
- Lord Isaiah McDaniel, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info and warrant (issued by other agency) on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End, Friday
- Aggravated robbery, 2700 block of Victory Drive, Friday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 700 block of Ivy Street, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Sunday
- Burglary of vehicles, 500 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jose Marmolejo-Rivera, (78), of Waskom was arrested and charged with theft of firearm and failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Sunday.
- Lawrence Timothy McTigue, (58), of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- Ismael Vences-Luna, (87), of Marshall was arrested and charged with sale to minors — alcohol on Friday.
- Steven Lee Brook, (94), of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.