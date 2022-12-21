handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Alcindor LaPaul Blair, 50, of Karnack was arrested and charged with parole violation on Monday.

Bobby Lynn Waldrop, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat reaction emergency agency on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, intersection of North Franklin and Ginocchio, Monday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Tanner Scott Nesbitt, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Monday.

