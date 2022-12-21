Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Alcindor LaPaul Blair, 50, of Karnack was arrested and charged with parole violation on Monday.
Bobby Lynn Waldrop, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat reaction emergency agency on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, intersection of North Franklin and Ginocchio, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Tanner Scott Nesbitt, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Monday.