Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Ashley Frawnshay Williams, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkeness on Monday.
- Kayla Jenae Cole, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD traffic tickets and a Gregg County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000, 600 block of Carter Street, Monday
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Burglary of habitation, 200 block of South Lakeview Drive, Monday
- Drunkenness, 1400 block of Paula Street, Monday
- Harassment, 400 block of Gail Circle, Tuesday
- Assault (all other and simple), 2800 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Charlie Ray Craver, 34, of Ore City was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility and operation of vehicle with expired license plate on Monday.
- Brittany Paige Dyer, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with expired drivers license on Tuesday.
- Jennifer Lynn Guilliams, 46, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
- Deborah Orlene Kelley, 45, of El Dorado, Arkansas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Deonte Jacore McKinney, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3/4 measuring between 28 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Monday.
- Antonio Dominque Perkins, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with dog fighting participating in earnings/provide building and a speeding citation on Tuesday.
Alberto Rodriguez-Guzman, 41, of Houston was arrested and charged with no drivers license, open container, a Harris County warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense and speeding on Tuesday.