Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Dontrell Jamal Anderson, (93-2), of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jonathan Eduardo Gomez, (04-2), of Longview was arrested and charged with speeding (two counts), no driver’s license (two counts), possession of tobacco by a minor and display expired license plate on Tuesday.
William Charles Harper, (85-2), of Diana was arrested and charged with br/firearm smuggling three or more firearms and br/engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
Marion Richardson III, (99-11), of Longview was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.