- Cole Kayla Jenae, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury and two counts of traffic incident/violation on Monday.
- Malaysian Ivory Rutledge, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Tuesday.
- Stanley Carl Rutledge, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Dept.
- Assault of a family violence, 1100 block of Melanie Street, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2500 block of Karnack Highway, Tuesday
- Burglary of habitation, 1300 block of Bomar Street, Tuesday
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
- Driving while intoxicated second offense, 2800 block of Rosborough Springs Road
Arrests reported by the Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Julianna Almanza, 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with interfere with public duties and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
- Xyabrai Deon Mandosia, 26, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with ai/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Tuesday.
- Christopher Scott Pearson, 54, of Panola was arrested and charged with speeding and driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
- Cory Blake Ramsey, 40, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (two counts), resisting arrest search or transport, no insurance, expired driver’s license, no motorcycle endorsement, possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
- Deomino Dunte Rather, 37, of Waskom was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
- Frank Kahlil Miller, 24, of Killeen was arrested and charged with display wrong license plate on Tuesday.