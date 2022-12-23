Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Taylor Cortez Johnson, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fta/deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, fta/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to identify fugitive intent give false info, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resist arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
- Marvin Jones, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Wednesday.
- Terrell Kevion Owens, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
- Earnest Dante Roberts, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury and unlawful restraint on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Keshawn Barfield, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
- Detago Tyrone English Jr., 22, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Wednesday.
- John Kevin Robinson, 57, of League City was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a Colorado County warrant for theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.